Плюс миллион. Она затмила Салаха и Кейна в финале Лиги чемпионов

View this post on Instagram

For so long I felt a pull to pose sexy in pictures because that is when I would get the most engagement online but I felt the least satisfaction in my heart. Then you come to realize the likes you get mean nothing and until you learn to truly be yourself you will never feel content. There is always another day, another photo and more self criticism. Be yourself, love yourself and find a point of happiness where you don’t require any validation from anyone ? #elementsluxurysuites #totalstay