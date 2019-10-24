» » Ракицкий вошел в команду недели Лиги чемпионов по версии Whoscored

Ракицкий вошел в команду недели Лиги чемпионов по версии Whoscored

Статистический футбольный сайт Whoscored опубликовал сборную третьего тура Лиги чемпионов.


В команду недели вошел центральный защитник "Зенита" Ярослав Ракицкий. Напомним, петербуржцы в гостях проиграли "РБ Лейпциг" со счетом 1:2.


