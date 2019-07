Ханни - болельщикам "Спартака": вы одни из лучших болельщиков, за которых мне доводилось играть

View this post on Instagram

To all the spartak fans. I would like to thank you a lot for the welcoming and the support that I have always felt from you from the beginning to the end. You always support me, helped me, send me good words even during difficult time, I appreciate a lot. You are one of the best fans so far that I played for. I really wanted to do better, to have success with you, to bring you many trophies but unfortunately I didn’t had enough time to do it. I’m a little bit sad that you couldn’t see what I can do. But sometimes football is like this... I wish you all the best and hope that the team will make you proud soon. For the club’s management, thank you so much to bring me in this really big club, you make me a Spartacus, it was a great honor to add this famous club in my career. thank you for facilitating my outgoing transfer too. You were very professional for everything until the end. I would like to thanks also all the workers at the club for the job they do every days, always trying to help players. For all the Spartak family, all the best and THANK YOU ? ???