Сане пожертвовал 500 тысяч евро на борьбу с коронавирусом

Jetzt hei?t es: Zusammenhalten! Und daher m?chte auch ich gerne die Initiative @wekickcorona unterst?tzen. Die Spenden gehen an soziale und karitative Einrichtungen, die das Geld dringend ben?tigen. Wir k?nnen und wir m?ssen alle unseren Beitrag leisten, sodass wir diese schwere Zeit gemeinsam ?berstehen. Lasst uns denen helfen, die anderen helfen. Vielen Dank f?r eure Unterst?tzung! Den Link findet ihr in der Story! #WEKICKCORONA . . Now it's time to stick together! Therefore I will join the initiative @wekickcorona. All donations will go to welfare institutions and charity organizations which need them really badly. We all can and we all should make a contribution to overcome this difficult time. Let's help those who are helping others. Thanks so much for all your support! You'll find the link in my story! @leon_goretzka @jok_32