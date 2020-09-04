"Аталанта" представила форму на сезон 2020/21

"Аталанта" презентовала три комплекта формы на новый сезон.






Домашняя форма выполнена в традиционных цветах: черном и синем. Выездной комплект формы "Аталанты" будет белым и третий комплект - голубым.

Напомним, что несколько дней назад игроком "Аталанты" стал полузащитник Алексей Миранчук.

