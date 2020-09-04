"Аталанта" представила форму на сезон 2020/21

"Аталанта" презентовала три комплекта формы на новый сезон.

? Stile retr? con un forte richiamo al passato.

? Retro style with a strong reference with the past.



— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) September 4, 2020

? Con profilo esterno della nuova Curva Nord “Pisani” del #GewissStadium... ?

? With the external profile of the new Curva Nord “Pisani” of the Gewiss Stadium... ?



— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) September 4, 2020

Домашняя форма выполнена в традиционных цветах: черном и синем. Выездной комплект формы "Аталанты" будет белым и третий комплект - голубым.Напомним, что несколько дней назад игроком "Аталанты" стал полузащитник Алексей Миранчук.