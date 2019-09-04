» » "Челси" представил третью форму на сезон-2019/20

"Челси" представил третью форму на сезон-2019/20

"Челси" презентовал третью игровую форму на сезон-2019/20.
Фото: официальный "твиттер" ФК "Челси"
Комплект выполнен преимущественно в черном цвете.



Теги: АПЛ Челси
(1)

