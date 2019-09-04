Introducing the new @nikefootball 2019/20 third kit!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 4, 2019
Taking inspiration from the 1990s, the shirt features colours from one of the club’s most unforgettable away strips and the Nike Futura logo reflecting iconic kits of the past. #ITSACHELSEATHING
? https://t.co/lnBtcXDP8A pic.twitter.com/nq1vzPTEfK
"Челси" представил третью форму на сезон-2019/20
"Челси" презентовал третью игровую форму на сезон-2019/20.
Фото: официальный "твиттер" ФК "Челси"
Комплект выполнен преимущественно в черном цвете.
