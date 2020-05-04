Подруга Роналду в откровенном наряде призвала носить маски

View this post on Instagram

Me he asociado con @bellacanvas para donar 20.000 mascarillas a @nuevo_futuro y @esferafundacion Grandes familias a las que admiro por su excelente labor y compromiso ?? Llevar mascarilla es un acto fundamental para protegernos a todos de la propagaci?n de la Covid-19. Como la gran comunidad que somos, podemos reducir el n?mero de afectados por esta enfermedad y salvar el mundo con un acto tan simple como es el de cubrirnos ? ? Por favor, sigamos difundiendo este mensaje. Juntos vamos a superarlo ? ? ?? @aloyoga -------------------------------- I have partnered with @bellacanvas to donate 20,000 masks to @nuevo_futuro and @esferafundacion Great families that I admire for their excellent work and commitment ?? Wearing a mask is a fundamental act to protect us all from the spread of Covid-19. As the great community that we are, we can reduce the number of people affected by this disease and save the world with an act as simple as covering ourselves ? ? Please, let's continue spreading this message. Together we can overcome ? ? ?? #COVID19 #life #health #world #coronavirus #mask @aloyoga