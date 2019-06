Лука Модрич сыграл в теннис с Чиличем

View this post on Instagram

Still smiling from all the fun at #GemSetHrvatska. Thank you to my partner @lukamodric10 for putting up a good fight. If it weren't for a few questionable calls, I think we could have had it. ? Thank you to all the athletes who came out to support the event and show off their tennis skills. Thank you to everyone who came, braved the insane heat, and gave their support to a great cause. For all of you who would like to learn more about the project and how to donate visit www.marincilic.com/foundation (link in bio) Looking forward to next year! ?? . . ?: @envycroatia #gemsethrvatska #SrcemZaHrvatsku #idemo #MCF #reachforyoursky