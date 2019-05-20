Хави: сегодня последний матч в моей карьере в качестве игрока

View this post on Instagram

Avui ?s l’?ltim partit de la meva carrera com a futbolista. Encara recordo quan era un nen: la il.lusi? de jugar a futbol, de tocar la pilota, de gaudir amb els meus germans, la meva germana i amics fent un partidet. Avui amb 39 anys encara gaudeixo del futbol professional amb la mateixa il.lusi? d’aleshores. ?s per aix? que simplement puc dir: GR?CIES! Molt?ssimes gr?cies al futbol i a totes les persones que heu format part de la meva vida personal i futbol?stica. Enyorar? molt, molt?ssim, la sensaci? de tocar la pilota en un estadi.??? ___ Hoy es el ?ltimo partido de mi carrera como futbolista. Todav?a recuerdo cuando era un ni?o: la ilusi?n de jugar al f?tbol, de tocar el bal?n, de disfrutar con mis hermanos, mi hermana y amigos en cualquier partidillo. Hoy con 39 a?os todav?a disfruto del f?tbol profesional con la misma ilusi?n de entonces. Es por eso que simplemente puedo decir: GRACIAS! Much?simas gracias al f?tbol y a todas las personas que han formado parte de mi vida personal y futbol?stica. A?orar? mucho, much?simo, la sensaci?n de tocar el bal?n en un estadio.??? ___ Today is the last match of my career as football player. I still remember when I was a little kid: the enthusiasm playing football, kicking the ball, enjoying a game with my bothers, my sister and my friends. Today, at 39, I still enjoy professional games with the same enthusiasm. This is why I can only say: THANK YOU! Many thanks to football and to all the people who have been part of my personal and professional life. I will miss to no end the feeling of kicking the ball in a stadium. ?????