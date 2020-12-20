Роналду вручили премию Golden Foot

I am honored to win the @goldenfootofficial and to be immortalised on the Champion Promenade in Monaco, together with some of the greatest football legends of all time! I am truly humbled and want to thank the fans all over the world for having voted for me #goldenfoot2020 pic.twitter.com/HEWgjDUxgV— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 20, 2020
"Для меня большая честь выиграть этот приз и стать в один ряд с величайшими легендами всех времен", - написал Роналду.
В текущем сезоне Серии А 35-летний португалец в составе "Ювентуса" провел 9 матчей и забил 12 мячей.