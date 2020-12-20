Роналду вручили премию Golden Foot

Нападающий "Ювентуса" Криштиану Роналду получил награду Golden Foot.


"Для меня большая честь выиграть этот приз и стать в один ряд с величайшими легендами всех времен", - написал Роналду.

В текущем сезоне Серии А 35-летний португалец в составе "Ювентуса" провел 9 матчей и забил 12 мячей.

Серия А Ювентус Криштиану Роналду
