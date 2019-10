Не спешите их хоронить. Кризисный «Манчестер Юнайтед» остановил неуязвимый «Ливерпуль»

Усреднённые позиции игроков, слева - "МЮ", справа - "Ливерпуль"

Карта потерь, слева - "МЮ", справа - "Ливерпуль"

Problems with the Origi ‘foul’



As Mane did vs Leicester, Origi takes a heavy touch, Loses control throws himself to the floor like a toddler not getting their own way. Fair point there’s contact, that fall?



Second, if your trying to buy a foul. Get the right leg!#MUNLIV #VAR pic.twitter.com/OrKfqP8od2