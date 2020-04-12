Месси поблагодарил врачей за борьбу с коронавирусом

Аргентинский нападающий "Барселоны" Лионель Месси выразил благодарность всем медикам, борющимся с коронавирусом.
View this post on Instagram

Ayer terminaba la Semana Mundial de los trabajadores de Salud y, junto a @unicef , quiero hacerles llegar mi m?s profundo agradecimiento por la tarea que realizan. H?roes an?nimos que soportan largos d?as y noches lejos de sus familias, para que las nuestras est?n a salvo del # COVID19. Por continuar, pese a todo, su noble compromiso de cuidar a las mujeres embarazadas, y mantener a las ni?as, ni?os y adolescentes protegidos. _______ Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19. For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on


"Вчера завершилась Всемирная неделя медицинских работников, и вместе с ЮНИСЕФ я хочу выразить глубочайшую признательность за работу, которую они выполняют.

Неизвестные герои, которые проводят долгие дни и ночи вдали от своих семей, чтобы наши могли быть в безопасности от коронавируса.

Они продолжают, несмотря ни на что, с благородной приверженностью заботится о беременных женщинах, защищают детей и подростков", — написал Месси.

На сегодняшний день в Испании выявлено более 166 000 человек, зараженных коронавирусом. 16 972 человека погибло от вируса COVID-19.

Ранее благодарность медицинским работникам выразил нападающий "Сочи" Антон Заболотный.


Подписывайтесь на "Футбол России" в Яндекс.Новостях!

   Опубликовал:
Теги: Месси Барселона Примера Коронавирус
Нашли ошибку в статье?
Напечатать
(0)

Последние новости

Глушаков рассказал, что ушёл из "Локомотива" из-за отсутствия титулов
Гусев: Смолова рвёт на родину. Как тут можно мешать?
Билялетдинов: после ЧМ 2018 все снова зауважали наш футбол
Глушаков: готов встретиться с фанатами "Спартака" и решить вопрос до конца
"Думаю, я оправдал надежды". Глушаков - о выступлениях за "Спартак" 1
Глушаков - о Каррере: после чемпионства началось... Он делал какие-то постановочные сцены
Гусев: после ЧМ Дзюба выбрал себе роль посла футбола
Месси поблагодарил врачей за борьбу с коронавирусом
Андрей Червиченко: в регионах зададутся вопросом - как вместо того, чтобы отдавать деньги на медицину, мы будем отдавать их этим бегающим с мячом балбесам?
Кержаков с семьёй воссоздал обложку альбома группы Oasis (фото)
Заболотный: узнав, какой объем работы проделывают врачи, не смог не написать об этом
"Ахмат" - сила! Грозный стал мне вторым домом". Визеу опроверг желание вернуться в Бразилию 2
Гончаренко поблагодарил футболистов ЦСКА за снижение зарплаты в период пандемии
Родолфо - о коронавирусе: в Грозном все идеально в плане безопасности 2
Акинфеев: понимаю тех, кому тяжело на карантине сидеть в своих квартирах 1
Джанлука Виалли одержал победу над раком 2
"Обстановка по кайфу". Кокорин показал танцующего сына (фото)
Акинфеев: не хочу захламлять свой дом тренажерами
Джано выбрал рай, а не "Спартак" 4
Чельстрём - о переходе из "Спартака" в "Арсенал": у них больше не было вариантов 3
Ходжсон: все единогласно выступают за то, чтобы доиграть АПЛ
Айдамиров - о словах бразильских игроков "Ахмата": сейчас всем непривычно на карантине
Евсеев с женой воссоздали картину Пикассо (фото) 1
Бразильцы "Ахмата" просят помощи в возвращении домой
Мамаев считает, что брат Кокорина лучше всех играет в Counter Strike
Крыховяк показал, как правильно снимать медицинские перчатки и маску (видео)
Ндомбеле может уйти из "Тоттенхэма" спустя год после перехода
Варан мог оказаться в "Баварии" вместо "Реала"
"Всем счастливой Пасхи! Оставайтесь дома". Роналду опубликовал фото за семейным обедом
Алана Мамаева: каким образом у нас сейчас народ получает штрафы? Всех штрафуют, просто поголовно 22
Все новости