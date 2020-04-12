Месси поблагодарил врачей за борьбу с коронавирусом

View this post on Instagram

Ayer terminaba la Semana Mundial de los trabajadores de Salud y, junto a @unicef , quiero hacerles llegar mi m?s profundo agradecimiento por la tarea que realizan. H?roes an?nimos que soportan largos d?as y noches lejos de sus familias, para que las nuestras est?n a salvo del # COVID19. Por continuar, pese a todo, su noble compromiso de cuidar a las mujeres embarazadas, y mantener a las ni?as, ni?os y adolescentes protegidos. _______ Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19. For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef