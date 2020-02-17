Шейдаев продолжит карьеру в бакинском "Сабахе"

View this post on Instagram

“Sabah” Az?rbaycan millisinin h?cum?usu Ramil ?eydayevl? m?qavil? ba?lay?b. M?qavil?y? ?sas?n, 23 ya?l? futbol?u m?vs?m?n sonuna kimi komandam?z?n u?urlar? ???n ?al??acaq. ?eydayev “Sabah”da 99 n?mr?li formada ??x?? ed?c?k. ???? ?trafl? sayt?m?zda: https://sabahfc.az/2020/02/17/ramil-seydayev-sabahda/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- "Sabah" has signed a contract with forward of Azerbaijan national team Ramil Sheydayev. According to the agreement, the 23 years old player will play for "Sabah" until the end of this season. Sheydayev will wear number 99 in "Sabah". ???? #sabahfc #sabahfk #ramilsheydayev