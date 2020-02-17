Шейдаев продолжит карьеру в бакинском "Сабахе"

Азербайджанский клуб "Сабах" объявил о подписании контракта с нападающим Рамилем Шейдаевым. Соглашение рассчитано до конца сезона.
Напомним, Шейдаев выступал в России за "Зенит" и "Динамо".

В нынешнем сезоне футболист провел за бело-голубых 9 матчей и отдал 1 результативную передачу.

После 17 туров "Сабах" занимает в чемпионате Азербайджана 6-е место.


