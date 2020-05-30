Чемпионат Грузии возобновится 25 июня.

Об этом сообщает пресс-служба федерации футбола страны.
Грузинская лига была приостановлен из-за пандемии коронавируса. Отмечается, что все команды по два раза будут протестированы на коронавирус на следующей неделе.
The Georgian National League will resume on 25 June, adhering to all the recommendations and guidelines from the Ministry of Health.
"All teams will be tested for the virus twice, during next week and before the resumption of the league."
- Levan Kobiashvili, GFF President