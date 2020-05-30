Свернуть все/Развернуть все

Чемпионат Грузии возобновится 25 июня

Об этом сообщает пресс-служба федерации футбола страны.

Грузинская лига была приостановлен из-за пандемии коронавируса. Отмечается, что все команды по два раза будут протестированы на коронавирус на следующей неделе.



