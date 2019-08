Лэмпард осваивается на новом месте, «Ливерпуль» берёт трофей

N'Golo Kant?'s #SuperCup by numbers vs. Liverpool:



120 minutes played

102 touches

84% pass accuracy

69 passes

8 take-ons

4 chances created

3 tackles

2 aerial duels won

1 interception

1 clearance

1 shot



Doing absolutely everything despite being 'injured'. ???? pic.twitter.com/WzpihKklRx