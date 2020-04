Муса опроверг заболевание коронавирусом

View this post on Instagram

It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post ????? ???? about me testing positive to Covid 19. ? ? This is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. ? ? ?? ?????? ??? ? ???? ?? ???? ????? ?????? ??? ??????? ?? ?????? ??? ??????????'? ???? ?? ????????? ??? ?? ???? not because any of us have the virus.? ? We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don't fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. ? ? ???? ????, ???????? ?????? ??????????. ?