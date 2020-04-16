Клуб Фабио Каннаваро начал строить стадион на 100 тысяч зрителей

Как сообщает GloboEsporte, китайский клуб "Гуанчжоу Эвергранд", главным тренером которого является итальянский специалист Фабио Каннаваро, начал строить стадион.

Отмечается, что вместимость арены будет рассчитана на 100 тысяч болельщиков. Стоимость стадиона составит 1,7 млрд долларов. Внешне стадион будет напоминать лотос. Открытие стадиона ожидается к 2022 году.



