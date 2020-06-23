Бывший футболист "Халл Сити" сделал каминг-аут

Бывший футболист "Халл Сити" Томас Битти сделал заявление относительно своей ориентации.

33-летний Битти завершил карьеру в 2015 году после полученной травмы.

"Хочу поделиться очень личным для меня. Пришло время жить в правде. Надеюсь, это как-то повлияет на перемены. Я брат, сын, друг и я гей. Мне потребовалось много времени, чтобы принять то, кем я являюсь, и я надеюсь, что следующему поколению будет немного легче", - написал Битти, поблагодарив всех за поддержку.



Подписывайтесь на "Футбол России" в Яндекс.Новостях!

   Опубликовал:
Нашли ошибку в статье?
Напечатать
(1)

Последние новости

Гендиректор тульского "Арсенала" рассказал, что он не болен коронавирусом
АЕК Карреры вышел в финал Кубка Греции 1
"Манчестер Сити" поборется за Кулибали
Футболисты молодежного состава ЦСКА прошли тестирование на коронавирус
"Интер" и "Сассуоло" сыграли вничью. В матче было забито шесть голов, три из них - после 80-й минуты
"Сельта" обыграла "Реал Сосьедад", Смолов появился на поле в конце матча 1
Тихонов - о матче "Шинник" - "Урал": понимаю, что лучше бы не смотрел эту игру
"Вулверхэмптон" обыграл "Борнмут", "Эвертон" взял три очка в матче с "Норвичем"
"Манчестер Юнайтед" разгромил "Шеффилд", Марсьяль оформил хет-трик
Президент "Урала" сообщил, что Погребняк готов играть 1
"Ливерпуль" назвал состав на игру с "Кристал Пэлас"
Семин: я никогда не говорил, что "Локомотив" - это я 2
Парфенов - о победе над "Шинником": это важно для уверенности команды
Наставник "Шинника": не создать ни одного момента за матч - это фиаско
Бывший футболист "Халл Сити" сделал каминг-аут 3
Уткин: Акинфеев задумался о завершении карьеры после 0:4 от "Зенита" 17
Павленко: готовности "Шинника" не хватает, чтобы бороться с командами уровня РПЛ
"Шинник" – не помеха мечте "Урала". Ярославцы не пустили зрителей, зато пустили соперника в полуфинал
Смолов не попал в старт "Сельты" на матч против "Сосьедада" 3
Болельщика "Бернли" уволили с работы из-за баннера "Жизни белых важны" 10
Опубликованы данные чистого времени игры в футбол в матчах 23-го тура РПЛ
Григорий Иванов: мы полностью переиграли "Шинник"
Представитель "Кайрата" рассказал о деталях перехода Вагнера
"Урал" победил "Шинник" и вышел в полуфинал Кубка 1
Экс-полузащитник "МЮ": вы видите множество темнокожих футболистов, но почему темнокожих тренеров не много? 11
Егоров: ЦСКА рассчитывал на то, что Вагнера удастся заявить на 8 туров рестарта
Сборная России поздравила Зидана с днем рождения
ЦСКА отказался выплачивать комиссионные агенту Вагнера Лава 8
"Спартак" показал, как игроки готовятся к матчу с "Уфой"
"Монако" вместе с Головиным сдали тесты на коронавирус
Все новости