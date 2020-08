Фанаты "Динамо Киев" прорвались на стадион и поругались с Луческу

Dynamo Kyiv Ultras WBC have somehow made it into the Lobanovksyi Stadium ???



The stadium is closed for the Olimpik v Dynamo game due to COVID rules



The Ultras stated they’d make life hell for Lucescu & the Surkis’



Keeping to their word



‘Surkis’ - The shame of Dynamo’ pic.twitter.com/rNsBKCxO9S