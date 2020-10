Рикарду Алвеш - об "Оренбурге": клуб был бы успешным, если бы в руководстве не было определенных людей

View this post on Instagram

I want to thank all the fans for the support they have given me in these two years. Thanks to the coaches, doctors, masseuses and players. Unfortunately, I left the club not because of my will, but because of poor club management. Orenburg would be successful if certain people were not part of the club's management. I never wanted to leave, especially the way it was! Orenburg fans must know the whole truth about my departure! But at this moment, I cannot go on about this matter anymore because it is left to the competent authorities. When I can express myself freely on the subject, I will be happy to clarify to this family that it has received me “supporters of Orenburg”. Thank you very much for all the messages! ???