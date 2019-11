Сын Кэхилла подписал контракт с "Эвертоном". Его отец - легенда клуба

View this post on Instagram

The journey is just about to begin @shaetc17 Cherish this moment because this is all the hard work that you have put in up to now. I'm always here to help you follow your dreams but the dedication and sacrifice is all down to you. So proud of you and look forward to picking you up when your down, not just praising you when things are good... welcome to the tough world of being a footballer my man. Time to work harder now and most importantly enjoy the process ??