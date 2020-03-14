Менди сообщил, что его родственники не заразились коронавирусом

View this post on Instagram

Bonjour ? tous, Je tenais avant tout ? vous remercier pour vos nombreux messages de soutien suite ? la nouvelle concernant ma mise en quarantaine. Aujourd'hui, les r?sultats se sont av?r?s n?gatifs pour mon entourage, mais il est important que tout le monde prenne ses responsabilit?s dans cette p?riode d?licate, pour vous prot?ger vous mais surtout pour prot?ger les plus faibles face ? l'?pid?mie. Je vous invite donc ? suivre les consignes donn?es par l'OMS afin de stopper le plus rapidement possible la propagation du virus et de reprendre le cours normal des choses. Prenez soin de vous et des v?tres??Hamdoulilah?? #CoronaOut https://www.who.int/fr/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public @who ————————————————————————————Good morning, everyone, First of all, I would like to thank you for your numerous messages of support following the news about my quarantine. Today, the results were negative for those around me, but it is important that everyone takes their responsibilities in this delicate period, to protect you but above all to protect the weakest in the face of the epidemic. I therefore invite you to follow the instructions given by the WHO in order to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible and to get back to normal. Take care of yourself and your beloved ones??Hamdoulilah?? #CoronaOut https://www.who.int/fr/emergencies/diseased/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public @who