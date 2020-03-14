Менди сообщил, что его родственники не заразились коронавирусом

Защитник "Манчестер Сити" Бенжамен Менди рассказал о том, что короновирус у его родственников не подтвердился.
View this post on Instagram

Bonjour ? tous, Je tenais avant tout ? vous remercier pour vos nombreux messages de soutien suite ? la nouvelle concernant ma mise en quarantaine. Aujourd'hui, les r?sultats se sont av?r?s n?gatifs pour mon entourage, mais il est important que tout le monde prenne ses responsabilit?s dans cette p?riode d?licate, pour vous prot?ger vous mais surtout pour prot?ger les plus faibles face ? l'?pid?mie. Je vous invite donc ? suivre les consignes donn?es par l'OMS afin de stopper le plus rapidement possible la propagation du virus et de reprendre le cours normal des choses. Prenez soin de vous et des v?tres??Hamdoulilah?? #CoronaOut https://www.who.int/fr/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public @who ————————————————————————————Good morning, everyone, First of all, I would like to thank you for your numerous messages of support following the news about my quarantine. Today, the results were negative for those around me, but it is important that everyone takes their responsibilities in this delicate period, to protect you but above all to protect the weakest in the face of the epidemic. I therefore invite you to follow the instructions given by the WHO in order to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible and to get back to normal. Take care of yourself and your beloved ones??Hamdoulilah?? #CoronaOut https://www.who.int/fr/emergencies/diseased/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public @who

A post shared by Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) on


"Тесты моих родственников дали отрицательные результаты. В такой деликатной ситуации важно брать ответственность и защищать себя, но прежде всего – защищать самых слабых.

Советую вам следовать инструкциям ВОЗ, чтобы как можно быстрее остановить распространение вируса и вернуться к нормальной жизни. Берегите себя и своих любимых", – сказал Менди в своем инстаграме.

Напомним, что на данный момент чемпионат Англии приостановлен из-за пандемии коронавируса. Известно, что им заразился главный тренер "Арсенала" Микель Артета. Полузащитник "Челси" Каллум Хадсон-Одои избавился от этого вируса в своем организме.


Подписывайтесь на "Футбол России" в Яндекс.Новостях!

   Опубликовал:
Теги: Манчестер Сити Коронавирус Менди
Нашли ошибку в статье?
Напечатать
(0)

Последние новости

Менди сообщил, что его родственники не заразились коронавирусом
Агент Головина: Саша - ведущий игрок "Монако"
Широков об игре "Арсенал" - "Рубин": историческая победа для Слуцкого
Дзагоев: ЦСКА играет в три защитника в атаку, а "Уфа" — в оборону 2
Байрамян: у "Локомотива" квалифицированная команда
"ПСЖ" готов продать Неймара за 150 миллионов евро
Ярошик: в Праге 50% людей ходят в масках 1
Тарасов: Терешкова останется в истории, а кто ее оскорбляет - гов*** 14
Президент "Урала" Иванов: агенты — это увод денег из футбола
Руни: мы с Роналду заезжали в Макдоналдс, потому что он хотел Биг Мак
Петраков заявил, что ситуация с финансами в "Луче" нормализовалась
Крал выразил благодарность болельщикам "Спартака" после игры с "Оренбургом"
Слуцкий про Подберезкина: он играл с травмой
Кикнадзе: футбол без зрителей - это не совсем футбол
В отелях Роналду в Португалии будут располагаться бесплатные больницы 1
Парфенов - о матче с "Зенитом": было какое-то общекомандное безумие 5
Источник: чемпионат Италии возобновится в мае, а закончится в июне
"Вся страна ненавидит газпромовских политпроектантов". Бывший врач "Спартака" раскритиковал "Зенит" 32
"Трехголовую гидру Газпрома на прощанье лишил головы". Болельщик "Спартака" Назаров исполнил песню про коронавирус (видео) 17
Ставка на молодых игроков — это провал. Вот почему 4
“Зенит” не забивал 7 голов в одном матче РПЛ с 2014 года
Видаль может перейти в "Интер"
Марез летом может покинуть "Манчестер Сити". Игрок недоволен дисквалификацией клуба из еврокубков
Иванов: самое лучшее, если бы все команды в Кубке играли с 1/256 финала - и "Зенит", и "Спартак", и "Урал" 6
Гендиректор "Зенита": могли забить "Уралу" минимум 12 мячей 26
У нападающего "Сампдории" Депаоли диагностировали коронавирус
Иммобиле - итальянскому доктору: иди к чёрту, придурок!
Чемпионат Европы-2020 может пройти в декабре 3
Аршавин: не знаю, как "Ахмат" будет выбираться, но не верю в его вылет 5
Сергей Силкин: если наш чемпионат не будет доигран до конца, многие тренеры спасутся от увольнения
Все новости