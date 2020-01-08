» » Березовский возглавил "Пюник"

Бывший тренер "Сочи" Роман Березовский возглавил "Пюник", cообщает пресс-служба армянского клуба.

Помощником 45-летнего тренера будет экс-защитник пермского "Амкара" Роберт Арзуманян, который ранее исполнял обязанности главного селлекционера клуба.

??? ?????????? ???????????????. ????? ?????????? ?? «???????» ??-? ??????? ?????? ? ????????? ????? ???????????: ????? ??????????? ????? ??????? ????????? ? ????????? ??????? ?????????? ???????: ????? ?????????? ?????? ? ???? «??????? ?.», «?????? ???????», «?????-???????», «?????», «??????? ?.», «?????? ?.» ? «????? ?.» ????????????: ????? ??????????? ?????????? ???????? ??????? ? 2015?.: ??????????? ???????? ?????????? ???? ????????? ??????????????? ? ??????? ???????? «??????????», ??????? ? ????????? ????????????: ????? ???????????? ???? «????????» ????????? ?????? ? ?????? ?????? ??????? (???????), ?? ????? «???????» ??????????????? ????????? ??????????????? ? ??????? «?????», «???????», «??????? ?.» ? «?????? ?.» ????????????: «????????» ????????? ??????? ??????????? ???? ?????? ???????????? (???????), ???? ??????????? (?????????????? ??????) ? ???? ??????? ?????? (???????????????? ??????): ?????? ????????? «????????» ??????????? ????????? ??? ??????: «???????» ??-? ???? ??????? ? ??????? ????? ? ??????? ????????? ??????: ??? OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Roman Berezovsky ?? Roman Berezovsky has been appointed head coach of FC Pyunik. Roman Berezovsky has defended the goal post of the Armenia national team for many years. As a footballer he has played for Syunik K., Kosmos-Kirovets, Smena-Saturn, Zenit, Torpedo M., Dynamo M., and Khimki M. football clubs. Roman Berezovsky ended his football career in 2015. After ending his career as a footballer he started coaching Moscow’s Dynamo, Sochi and the Armenia national team. Besides Roman Berezovsky, Sergei Chikishev (assistant) has joined the Pyunik coaching staff who before moving to Pyunik has coached Irtysh, Tyumen, Spartak M. and Dynamo M. clubs. Robert Arzumanyan (assistant), Hayk Kirakosyan (goalkeeping coach) and Chiro Hosseini Verdi (fitness coach) will continue in the Pyunik coaching staff. Suren Chakhalyan will take another post in Pyunik. FC Pyunik welcomes the coaching staff and wishes it the best.

